Anthrax slam YouTube on launch of Monster At The End video

Anthrax have released a video for their track Monster At The End – and taken a swipe at YouTube’s business model.

They teamed up with director Jack Bennett for the shoot, where he incorporated animation, stop-motion and rotoscoping techniques to give the promo a staccato-feel to suit the the track, which appears on the band’s 11th studio album For All Kings.

Drummer Charlie Benante explains to Fangoria: “Originally, the idea for the treatment that Jack came to us with was a very frame-to-frame type of look. There was going to be a monster in it of course, because the title lends to that.

“We shot performance stuff at a studio and the next day we were doing a festival and they came out and were just doing shots of us live. That song didn’t have to be the one we were playing – they just wanted to get a different vibe and a different look to the video.”

Benante says the days of “huge marketing tool” videos to help them sell singles and albums are in the past, with the band no longer feeling the urgency to create them. And he takes a swipe at YouTube for not paying artists enough for using their material.

He adds: “The business model has changed completely – the floor has dropped out. There really is no other way of marketing your record like the old school way. Now you have to think of other ways to reach people.

“The problem with YouTube is it’s based on, how do I put this, basically stealing. YouTube is taking things that already existed and not paying for it, yet profiting from it.

“I remember the days of early rap and they could throw as many samples of as many songs as they wanted to and no one stopped it until someone said, ‘Wait a minute. I’m not getting paid for the song that I created and you built a song around.’ They stopped it.

“Now, the same thing that happened with that needs to happen with this. It needs to be policed and it needs to be stopped.”

Other artists including Radiohead and Sixx AM have previously spoken out on YouTube’s business model, with Metallica manager Peter Mensch calling the company “the devil.”

Last week, Benante said Anthrax would record again, following reports that he’d said For All Kings could be their final album. They’ll tour North America with Slayer and Death Angel starting on September 9.

