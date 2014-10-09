Antemasque debut gets UK release

Antemasque, featuring former The Mars Volta men Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, have confirmed an official UK launch of their self-titled debut album.

It appears digitally on October 27, via their own label Nadie Sound, with a physical release on November 24. Several tracks include Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who reported he took part “for love, that’s all.”

The lineup came as a surprise for Mars Volta fans, who believed Rodriguez-Lopez and Bixler-Zavala had fallen out when the band imploded. But they’ve insisted Antemasque is “not a side gig.”

They’ll play their first UK dates next week, with Rodriguez-Lopez’s brother Marfred on bass:

Oct 13: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Oct 15: London Electric Ballroom