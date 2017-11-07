Annihilator premiere moody new video for single For The Demented

Annihilator have premiered the video for their lead single For The Demented exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s new album of the same name, which was released on November 3 via Neverland Music/Silver Lining Music.

Frontman Jeff Waters says of the track: “This song is for anyone who feels out of place in the world. Whether that feeling comes from other people’s comments and looks about their clothing, hair or musical choices, all the way to people with depression and even more serious mental illnesses.”

“Many of the world’s most important people have been out of society’s ‘norm’ and have used their challenges to their advantage to become important to someone or to society.”

Annihilator will be joining Testament on tour across Europe on November 12. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the For The Demented tracklist and video.

Annihilator - For The Demented tracklist

Twisted Lobotomy

One to Kill

For the Demented

Pieces of You

The Demon You Know

Phantom Asylum

Altering the Alter

The Way

Dark

Not All There

Nov 12: Trix, Antwerp, BEL

Nov 13: Musikzentrum, Hannover, DE

Nov 14: Astra, Berlin, DE

Nov 15: Progresja, Warsaw, PO

Nov 16: Colloseum, Kosice, SVK

Nov 17: A2, Wroclaw, PO

Nov 19: Barba Negra, Budapest, HU

Nov 19: Centrum, Brno Sono, CZ

Nov 20: Arena, Vienna, AUT

Nov 22: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, DE

Nov 23: Backstage, München, DE

Nov 24: Garage, Saarbrücken, DE

Nov 25: LKA/Longhorn, Stuttgart, DE

Nov 26: Kino Siska, Ljubljana, SLO

Nov 27: Löwensaal, Nürnberg, DE

Nov 28: Z7, Pratteln, SWI

Nov 30: Estragon, Bologna, IT

Dec 01: Live Club, Milano, IT

Dec 02: Fri-Son, Fribourg, SWI

Dec 03: Bikini, Toulouse, FR

Dec 04: Riviera, Madrid, ES

Dec 06: Transbordeur, Lyon, FR

Dec 07: Stereolux, Nantes, FR

Dec 08: Bataclan, Paris, FR

Dec 09: Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Oberhausen, DE

Dec 10: Patronaat, Haarlem, NL

For The Demented is available now via Neverland Music/Silver Lining

Dave Mustaine: Thrash metal and the pursuit of happiness

Kreator and the positive power of thrash

Sodom, Kreator, Destruction and Tankard: The rise of Germany's own Big Four