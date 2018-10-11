Anneke van Giersbergen shares trailer for live orchestral album Symphonized

Anneke van Giersbergen has shared a video trailer for her upcoming live album Symphonized.

The live package, recorded last year, will launch on November 16 via InsideOut Music and will feature material from throughout the singer’s career, including solo material and songs by Vuur, The Gentle Storm and The Gathering.

Anneke says: “Last May, I performed two career-spanning concerts with orchestral arrangements together with Residentie Orkest The Hague.

“These special concerts will be released as Symphonized – an 11-track live album due out on November 16. In this video you can already listen to a couple of audio snippets.”

Last week, van Giersbergen released live footage of Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki from the performance.

Symphonized is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Anneke van Giersbergen - Symphonized

1. Feel Alive

2. Amity (originally released by The Gathering)

3. Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki (originally released by Vuur)

4. Two Souls (originally released by Lorrainville)

5. When I Am laid In Earth (aria by Henry Purcell)

6. Travel (originally released by The Gathering)

7. Zo Lief (unreleased song in Dutch)

8. You Will Never Change

9. Freedom - Rio (originally released by Vuur)

10. Forgotten (originally released by The Gathering)

11. Shores Of India (originally released by The Gentle Storm