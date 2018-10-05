Anneke van Giersbergen shines in new track from live album Symphonized

Anneke van Giersbergen has shared a live stream of her track Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki.

The Vuur song been taken from the vocalist’s upcoming album Symphonized, which will launch on November 16 via InsideOut Music and features material from throughout van Giersbergen’s career including solo material and songs by Vuur, The Gentle Storm and The Gathering.

Symphonized was recorded last May in Dutch venues 013 in Tilburg and Paard, The Hague, with van Giersbergen explaining: “Instead of releasing a 'best of' collection to celebrate my 25 years on stage, an album with orchestral reinterpretations seemed much more interesting.

“Two songs of my new progressive metal band Vuur received wonderful orchestral arrangements as well. I was very surprised how much of the intensity and energy of Vuur’s heavy music is still present.

“Performing my music with an orchestra has been such an overwhelming experience. I am really happy both concerts were recorded and there is a chance to relive them with this live album."

Symphonized is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Anneke van Giersbergen - Symphonized

1. Feel Alive

2. Amity (originally released by The Gathering)

3. Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki (originally released by Vuur)

4. Two Souls (originally released by Lorrainville)

5. When I Am laid In Earth (aria by Henry Purcell)

6. Travel (originally released by The Gathering)

7. Zo Lief (unreleased song in Dutch)

8. You Will Never Change

9. Freedom - Rio (originally released by Vuur)

10. Forgotten (originally released by The Gathering)

11. Shores Of India (originally released by The Gentle Storm