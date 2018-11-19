Ann Wilson: I wasn’t surprised by Chris Cornell’s death

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson says she wasn’t surprised to learn of Chris Cornell’s death.

The Soundgarden frontman died by suicide in Detroit in May 2017 at the age of 52, with Wilson going on to cover Audioslave's I Am The Highway on her solo album Immortal.

Speaking with SiriusXM about Cornell, Wilson said: “I was not surprised when he died. I don’t know why I say that, it’s just something that I feel from Chris. He was so complicated.

"He always struggled with mundanity. He was really in another dimension and for him to be normal was really hard.”

Speaking with Alternative Nation in March this year, Wilson explained why she had chosen to cover I Am The Highway out of all the material that Cornell recorded throughout his career.

She said: “The Audioslave number is my favourite Chris Cornell song. It’s just all about, I’m not the thing, I’m the bigger thing, I’m not your magic carpet ride in the sky.

“It’s a really great song, it has a lot of particular meaning to me because Chris was my friend. The words in I Am The Highway talk about dissatisfaction, and alienation, and someone who is just on their way.

“They’re not going to hang out with the friends and liars.”

On Friday last week, a video for Cornell’s track When Bad Does Good was released starring his son Christopher in the leading role.

On January 16, a tribute concert in memory of Cornell will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles. It’ll feature performances from the members of Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave, plus Foo Fighters, Metallica and more.

The next FIERCE: WOMEN IN MUSIC premieres Thursday, Nov. 15 at 1pm EST. @LoriMajewski talks with the legendary @officialheart singer @AnnWilson about her new solo album, #Immortal, the status of Heart, her friendship to @chriscornell and much more. pic.twitter.com/xFL3cqUo0ANovember 14, 2018