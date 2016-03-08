Animals As Leaders announce Euro tour

Animals As Leaders have confirmed a widespread European tour with Intervals and Plini.

The Washington DC instrumental prog outfit launch the trek with their previously announced appearance at Tech-Fest in Newark on July 8, after which they’ll play eight further UK shows before heading to the continent.

Animals As Leaders say: “We are excited to announce that we are touring this summer in Europe with Intervals and Plini. Don’t miss out.”

They will also appear at Hevy Fest in August.

VIP packages are available via the band’s website.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Jul 08: Newark Tech-Fest, UK

Jul 11: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Jul 12: Newcastle Academy 2, UK

Jul 13: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Jul 14: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Jul 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Jul 16: Plymouth The Hub, UK

Jul 17: Reading Sub 89, UK

Jul 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jul 20: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Jul 21: Nijmegen Valkhof Festival, Netherlands

Jul 22: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Jul 23: Aschaffenburg Colosaal, Germany

Jul 24: Munich Free & Easy, Germany

Jul 25: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany

Jul 26: Colmar Grillen, France

Jul 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Jul 29: Lyon CCO, France

Jul 30: Toulouse Connextion, France

Aug 01: Madrid But, Spain

Aug 02: Barcelona Razz2, Spain

Aug 03: Puget Sur Argens Rats, France

Aug 04: Fontaneto d’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Aug 05: Pordenone Il Desposito, Italy

Aug 09: Vienna Szene, Austria

Aug 10: Budapest A38, Hungary

Aug 11: Josefov Fortress Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Berlin Musick & Frieden, Germany

Aug 13: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Aug 14: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 15: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Aug 16: Paris Divan du Monde, France

Aug 18: Milton Keynes Craufard Arms, UK

Aug 20: Derbyshire Hevy Fest, UK

Aug 21: London Garage, UK