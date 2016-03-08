Animals As Leaders announce Euro tour

Animals As Leaders have confirmed a widespread European tour with Intervals and Plini.
The Washington DC instrumental prog outfit launch the trek with their previously announced appearance at Tech-Fest in Newark on July 8, after which they’ll play eight further UK shows before heading to the continent.
Animals As Leaders say: “We are excited to announce that we are touring this summer in Europe with Intervals and Plini. Don’t miss out.”
They will also appear at Hevy Fest in August.
VIP packages are available via the band’s website.
ANIMALS AS LEADERS EUROPEAN TOUR 2016
Jul 08: Newark Tech-Fest, UK
Jul 11: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Jul 12: Newcastle Academy 2, UK
Jul 13: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Jul 14: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK
Jul 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Jul 16: Plymouth The Hub, UK
Jul 17: Reading Sub 89, UK
Jul 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Jul 20: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Jul 21: Nijmegen Valkhof Festival, Netherlands
Jul 22: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany
Jul 23: Aschaffenburg Colosaal, Germany
Jul 24: Munich Free & Easy, Germany
Jul 25: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany
Jul 26: Colmar Grillen, France
Jul 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Jul 29: Lyon CCO, France
Jul 30: Toulouse Connextion, France
Aug 01: Madrid But, Spain
Aug 02: Barcelona Razz2, Spain
Aug 03: Puget Sur Argens Rats, France
Aug 04: Fontaneto d’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Aug 05: Pordenone Il Desposito, Italy
Aug 09: Vienna Szene, Austria
Aug 10: Budapest A38, Hungary
Aug 11: Josefov Fortress Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Berlin Musick & Frieden, Germany
Aug 13: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Aug 14: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Aug 15: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Aug 16: Paris Divan du Monde, France
Aug 18: Milton Keynes Craufard Arms, UK
Aug 20: Derbyshire Hevy Fest, UK
Aug 21: London Garage, UK