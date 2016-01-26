Sikth, Refused confirmed for Hevy Fest

Refused, Sikth, While She Sleeps and Animals As Leaders are among the first batch of bands confirmed for Hevy Fest 2016.

The festival moves to a new site at Newhaven in Derbyshire for the first time this year, where it will be held on August 19 to 20.

Also announced for the 2016 bill are Hacktivist, Gnarwolves, Krokodil, No Consequence, Devil Sold His Soul, Forever Never, Vukovi, Murdock and When Our Time Comes.

Two headliners are still to be announced and tickets, priced at £79, are available now via the official festival website.

Festival organiser James Dutton previously said they left their spiritual home of Port Lympne because the original venue was undergoing a major overhaul.

He added: “Searching for a new site has given us the opportunity to explore a more central location in the UK, which is something our fans have been requesting.

“Our new home at Newhaven, Derbyshire, offers much easier access from all corners of the UK, and a stunning setting for our small festival. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”