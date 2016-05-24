Anima Mundi cancel UK tour

Anima Mundi have been forced to cancel their upcoming UK tour.

The run of five dates was due to kick off tomorrow (May 25) in Edinburgh. But the Cuban prog outfit have had to pull the plug due to visa problems.

The band say in a statement: “Sadly, due to their visas not arriving in time, Anima Mundi are cancelling the whole UK tour. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will have caused to those who have booked tickets and helped with promotion.”

Ticket refunds will be available from the point of purchase.

Beardfish mainman Rikard Sjoblom, who was due to support Anima Mundi, will go ahead with a gig at The Victoria in Swindon tonight (May 24) where he’ll be joined by members of Big Big Train. George Wilding will support. Doors open at 8pm.

May 25: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

May 26: Manchester Sound Control

May 27: Leamington Spa Zephyr Loungs

May 28: London Camden Barfly

May 29: Southampton Talking Heads