Angels & Airwaves stream Chasing Shadows EP

Angels & Airwaves have streamed four new tracks from their Chasing Shadows EP.
The record has been released as a soundtrack to singer Tom Delonge’s latest book Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows, available via ToTheStars.Media. It’s the first in a three-volume science fiction series which he co-wrote with author AJ Hartley.
Delonge says (via Radio.com): “The novel is the outcome of many secret meetings across the United States with government officials, and the music is a companion piece that in some ways is a throwback to the early days of Angels and Airwaves.”
As part of the former Blink-182 man’s Poet Anderson series of releases, he also launched his book …Of Nightmares accompanied by an Angels & Airwaves EP of the same name last year.
Last month Travis Barker recalled how DeLonge wanted Blink-182 to sound like Coldplay and U2 towards the end of his tenure with the band. They split with DeLonge last year and brought in Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.