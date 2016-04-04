Tom DeLonge on his UFO obsession

Tom DeLonge says his UFO obsession will eventually lead to the unveiling of “the biggest secret on earth.”

The former Blink-182 man is working on a long-term project called Sekret Machines, which will include novels, non-fiction books, a documentary and music. The first novel in the series, Sekret Machines: Chasing Shadows, is released on April 5 (Tuesday).

DeLonge says the goal of the Sekret Machines project is to tell the true stories behind human encounters with UFOs and the US government’s involvement.

He tells GQ: “This is a big deal. It’s an extraordinary breakthrough to tell the world’s biggest secret. And I really mean that. It is the biggest secret on earth about what we’ve found, the breakthroughs that we’ve had, and the steps that we’ve taken to deal with something very, very extraordinary that most people think is just science fiction

“Most people think it’s much easier to ridicule this topic than to take it seriously. I said it in the foreword of the book and I’m here to say – It’s true. It’s all true. People are going to be shaken to their core when they find out some of the information I’ve been asked to communicate.”

DeLonge says he hopes to grow the Sekret Machines project into an ongoing franchise using his company To The Stars Inc.

He adds: “My plan is to create a franchise like the ones I’m doing at To The Stars. We come up with a concept that we want to tell for years, and it will evolve the way other franchises do.

“Star Wars, Batman, Marvel, things that can go on for a long period of time. You keep adding to the story and it grows bigger and hopefully resonates with more people along the way.”

DeLonge was replaced in Blink-182 by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. The band will release a new album this year.