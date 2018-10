Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves project will release an EP in October.

…Of Nightmares is part of the former Blink-182 man’s Poet Anderson series of releases and is accompanied by a novel co-written by DeLonge and Suzanne Young.

Angels & Airwaves released their album The Dream Walker last year, describing it as one part of an ambitious multi-media project.

DeLonge this year split with Blink-182, who recruited Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba for a string of shows.