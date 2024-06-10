Andy Summers shares atmospheric new single Into The Blue. Listen here...

Former Police, Soft Machine and Kevin Ayers guitarist Andy Summers has announced that he will release a brand new EP, Vertiginous Canyons, through Blue Cloud Music on June 21. You can listen to lead off single Into The Blue below.

The new EP sees the noted guitarist and photographer create new music to accompany photographs that featured in his 2023 book A Series Of Glances. Each track on the EP constitutes an audiovisual snapshot, and accompanies one of the photos from the collection.

“This recording, Vertiginous Canyons, came about in a way somewhat different from my normal process,” says Summers. “I received a request from teNeues, the publisher of my photography book A Series Of Glances, asking if I could create a few tracks to accompany the pages in the book. Interesting – never have done that before! I thought it should be something free flowing, improvised much in the spirit of the photography itself.

"Therefore, I projected photographs from the book onto a screen and played through various devices and sounds for two or three hours and found my way into the tracks here. This approach seemed to be a truthful way to marry the camera and the guitar - photography and music."

You can view the artwork for the new EP below.

