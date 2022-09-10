Andy Partridge announces new Christmas EP

Former XTC frontman Andy Partridge has announced that he will release a brand new four track EP, My Failed Christmas Career - Volume 1, through Ape House Records on October 21.

The new EP follows on from Partridge's immensely successful two volumes of My Failed Songwriting Career, which collected material Partridge had written for other artists.

"You know how it is... You wait years for a decent new Christmas song to come along to brighten the festivities and then, sooner than you can say ‘ho-ho-ho,’ along comes Andy Partridge with a quartet of instant classics...," laughs Partridge.

The new EP features Unwrap You At Christmas, which featured on The Monkees 2018 album Christmas Party (Partridge also wrote You Bring The Summer for the band's 2016 reunion album Good Times), with Partidge's daughter Holly supplying vocals.

"So, while you’re busy assembling ingredients for the Christmas pudding, here’s the ideal soundtrack to play on repeat... songs of snow, sleighs, Yuletide cool and the unwrapping of that special present, all delivered in that inimitable, partridge in a pear tree, style..."

Pre-order My Failed Christmas Career - Volume 1.

(Image credit: Ape House Records)

Andy Partridge: My Failed Christmas Career - Volume 1

1. Let There Be Snow

2. Through This Winter World

3. Cool Yule

4. Unwrap You At Christmas