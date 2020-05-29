Jon Anderson to release new solo album 1000 Hands this summer

Jon Anderson has revealed he’ll release his long-awaited 1000 Hands album this summer.

It’ll launch on July 31 on CD, deluxe 180-gram double vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms, after the former Yes vocalist signed a new deal with Blue Élan Records.

Anderson revealed in February 2019 that he began working on the project 30 years ago under the title Uzlot with Alan White and the late Chris Squire.

Anderson says: “I’ve spent long periods of time making some records, but I’ve never taken a journey quite like this one. To say that 1000 Hands has been a long time in coming would be quite an understatement, but I’m thrilled that it’s finally a reality and that my fans will now be able to hear it.

“And I think they’ll be delighted to hear music that’s timeless. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Anderson revisited the project 18 months ago with Grammy-nominated producer Michael T. Franklin, with Anderson reporting: “Our ideas still matched. Michael knew everything I wanted to do and how I wanted the music to sound, so we agreed to go for it.”

They settled into Franklin’s Solar Studios in Orlando to begin recording – with Franklin bringing in a raft of guest musicians to help complete the album, including Steve Howe, Ian Anderson, Jean-Luc Ponty, Billy Cobham, Chick Corea, Steve Morse, Rick Derringer, Jonathan Cain, and the Tower Of Power Horns.

Anderson says: “That’s where the title 1000 Hands comes from – all of the brilliant musicians who played a part in making the record. Michael acted like something of a casting director, bringing so many great players. It was really exciting to hear the record open up and become what I had always envisioned.”

Franklin adds: “Jon is such a remarkable writer and singer. His newer songs were fabulous, and they fit seamlessly with the rest of the album. Everything came together beautifully.”

Anderson has released a taster of the record in the shape of Now and Ramalama which can both be listened to below.

Jon Anderson: 1000 Hands

1. Now

2. Ramalama

3. First Born Leaders

4. Activate

5. Makes Me Happy

6. Now Variations

7. I Found Myself

8. Twice in a Lifetime

9. WDMCF

10. Come Up