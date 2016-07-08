Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman name their band

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman have identified the other members of their band – bassist Lee Pomeroy, drummer Louis Molino III and multi-instrumentalist Gary Cambra.
The six-piece are gearing up for a tour of the US and the UK, which will include rearranged Yes material along with new music that’s being written at the moment.
Wakeman says: “I have played with arguably the greatest bass players ever – Chris Squire, John Entwistle and Lee Pomeroy. I can’t wait to play with Lee again.”
Molino has previously worked with Rabin, Roger Hodgson, The Tubes and others, while Cambra is also a Tubes collaborator and a composer for movie and TV soundtracks.
- Skingasms are a sign of 'emotional and imaginative' personality
- Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman ‘won’t have new album per se’ says Jon
- Why I love Pink Floyd's Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, by Chris Cornell
- How Wish You Were Here was the beginning of the end for Pink Floyd
ARW frontman Jon Anderson said this week that while a full album wasn’t being planned, new music would be released in due course.
He continued: “We’re going to put on a great show to explain why we got together. The magic of the songs will still be there. We won’t be a tribute band.”
Anderson also said a seventh member could be added to the lineup. ARW may add further dates to their published schedule.
ARW: Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman tour dates
Oct 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Oct 06: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Casino, FL
Oct 07: Clearwayer Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL
Oct 09: Durham Performing Arts Centre, NC
Oct 10: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA
Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA
Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA
Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA
Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT
Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY
Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ
Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ
Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ
Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH
Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA
Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI
Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL
Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN
Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO
Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA
Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX
Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX
Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO
Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT
Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV
Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ
Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA
Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA
Mar 12: Cardiff Arena, UK
Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Mar 15: Brighton Dome, UK
Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre, UK
Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK
Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK
Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK
Mar 25: Manchester Apollo, UK
Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman is ‘next understanding of Yes’ says Jon