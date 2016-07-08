Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman name their band

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman have identified the other members of their band – bassist Lee Pomeroy, drummer Louis Molino III and multi-instrumentalist Gary Cambra.

The six-piece are gearing up for a tour of the US and the UK, which will include rearranged Yes material along with new music that’s being written at the moment.

Wakeman says: “I have played with arguably the greatest bass players ever – Chris Squire, John Entwistle and Lee Pomeroy. I can’t wait to play with Lee again.”

Molino has previously worked with Rabin, Roger Hodgson, The Tubes and others, while Cambra is also a Tubes collaborator and a composer for movie and TV soundtracks.

ARW frontman Jon Anderson said this week that while a full album wasn’t being planned, new music would be released in due course.

He continued: “We’re going to put on a great show to explain why we got together. The magic of the songs will still be there. We won’t be a tribute band.”

Anderson also said a seventh member could be added to the lineup. ARW may add further dates to their published schedule.

Rick Wakeman Quiz

Oct 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 06: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 07: Clearwayer Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 09: Durham Performing Arts Centre, NC

Oct 10: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY

Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ

Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN

Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT

Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV

Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena, UK

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 15: Brighton Dome, UK

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo, UK

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman is ‘next understanding of Yes’ says Jon