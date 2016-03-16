Anderson Ponty Band announce spring North American tour

The Anderson Ponty band have announced a North American tour for this spring.

The band, which includes former Yes vocalist Jon Anderson and violinist and jazz fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty, will embark on an 18-date trek in the US and Canada in April and May.

They’re touring to promote their 2015 CD/DVD Better Late Than Never, which was recorded at the Aspen Wheeler Opera House in Colorado in 2014.

Ponty said: “Collaborating with Jon is unlike any project I have done before. The result is way beyond my expectations – we are not just rehashing the past, but giving a new life to the music we started developing decades ago.”

Meanwhile, Anderson and his former Yes bandmates Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are currently writing material for their unnamed supergroup project. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Apr 28: Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Apr 30: Agoura Hills Canyon Theater, CA

May 01: Grove Of Anaheim, CA

May 04: Boulder Theater, CO

May 06: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

May 07: Austin One World Theatre, TX

May 10: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 11: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

May 14: Madison Barrymore Theatre, WI

May 17: N. Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

May 18: Tarrytown Tarrytown Music Hall. NY

May 20: Beverly Cabot Performing Arts Center, MA

May 21: Northampton Calvin Theater, MA

May 23: Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

May 25: Albany Hart Theatre, NY

May 26: Montreal Denis Theatre, QC

May 27: Quebec City Palais Montcalm, QC