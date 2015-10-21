Anderson Ponty Band premiere Wonderous Stories

Anderson Ponty Band have premiered their version of Yes track Wonderous Stories with Prog.

It’s taken from former Yes frontman Jon Anderson and jazz-fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty’s live album Better Late Than Never, which was recorded last year in Aspen, Colorado.

Ponty recently said: “Collaborating with Jon is unlike any project I have done before. The result is way beyond my expectations – we are not just rehashing the past, but giving a new life to the music we started developing decades ago.”

Better Late Than Never is on sale now in DVD/CD, CD and digital formats. Anderson Ponty Band tour the US starting later this month.