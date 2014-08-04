Anathema launch self-titled video

Anathema have launched a lyric video for their track Anathema, off latest album Distant Satellites.

The band’s 10th studio work was released in June to acclaim – Classic Rock and Metal Hammer both scored it 8⁄ 10 while Prog called it “remarkable” and “divine.” It’s gained them a nomination in the Anthem category of this year’s Progressive Music Awards – and only four days remain to vote.

Daniel Cavanagh recently said: “Distant Satellites is the culmination of everything we have been working on in our musical path. It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.”

A three-disc deluxe hardback edition is on sale now via Kscope Records. The band tour the UK in September:

Sep 18: Belfast Limelight

Sep 19: Dublin Button Factor

Sep 21: Glasgow ABC2

Sep 22: Newcastle Academy 2

Sep 23: Manchester Academy 3

Sep 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 26: London Koko

Sep 27: Bristol Thekla

Sep 28: Southampton Talking Heads