Anathema detail UK cathedral concerts

Anathema have confirmed they’ll play four acoustic cathedral dates in the UK next year.

They released 10th album Distant Satellites earlier this year and toured the UK to support the record. And guitarist Danny Cavanagh reveals it was their recent gig at Gloucester Cathedral that gave them the idea for the 2015 shows.

He says: “The recent UK tour has been the most fulfilling experience. The recent show at Gloucester Cathedral opened up a new chapter for us. It gave us the opportunity to set the music in an ornate, beautiful environment – and it has been an unforgettable experience for us.

“With this in mind, Anathema is proud to announce a series of cathedral concerts that will shed a whole new light on the music and live experience of the band. The experience of Gloucester shall be enhanced – culminating in a very special finale in our home town at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.”

He adds: “These shows promise to expand the acoustic side of Anathema outside the boundaries ever set before.”

Earlier this year, the band won the Anthem Award at the Progressive Music Awards for the track Anathema from Distant Satellites.

Mar 04: Leeds Minster

Mar 05: Exeter Cathedral

Mar 06: Winchester Cathedral

Mar 07: Liverpool Cathedral