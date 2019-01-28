Anathema announced as co-headliner for Night Of The Prog

Anathema have been announced as joint Sunday headliners for this year's Night Of The Prog XIV festival. They will share top billing with the Steve Hillage Band on Sunday July 21.

"Anathema have been twice at the Night of the Prog Festival and they were always one of the highlights, therefore I am very proud that they are our co-headliner on Sunday 21st of July," festival organiser Winfried Völklein told Prog.

This year's even takes place in Loreley between 19-21 of July features Friday headliners IQ and Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets topping the bill on the Saturday. The bill also features The Windmill, In Continuum, Dilemma, Karcius, t, RanestRane and Oak.

Tickets are available here.