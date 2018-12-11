Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets announced for Night Of The Prog

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have been announced for this year's Night Of The Prog festival at Loreley. The festival runs from July 19-21 and Mason and band will headline on Saturday 20.

"Today - and this is very special to me, cause I like the early Floyd stuff much more then the latter, I am very proud to announce that we got the confirmation of Nick Mason A Saucerful of Secret to headline on Saturday 20th of July 2019," festival organiser Win Volklein told Prog. "In the next couple of days we looking very much forward to announce the Sunday headliner, which will be also very special."

Saucerful Of Secrets join the already announced IQ, Italian proggers RanestRane, Norwegian's OAK, Canadian band Karcius and Germany's own t - Thomas Thielen, who after 19 years will be making his live debut.



"The line up for the 2019th edition of the Night of the Prog Festival is starting to grow," confirms Volklein. "So far we are very happy having IQ performing on Friday 19th of July and the confirmation of RanestRane from Italy as well as the shooting stars from Norway OAK and Gemany's "t" (Thomas Thielen), who worked in the Studio for almost 18 years will perform with a band for the first time ever."

Night Of The Prog takes place at the Loreley Open Air Theatre, situated on the Lorelei Rock on the banks of the River Rhine, between July 19-21. An array of ticket options are available from the festival website.