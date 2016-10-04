Amy Lee: Evanescence has a future

Amy Lee says there will be future releases from Evanescence.
The band went on hiatus after touring for the release of their 2011 self-titled record. During that time, singer Lee gave birth to her son, Jack, and worked on the soundtrack for 2014’s War Story.
Following a run of intimate US shows last November, Lee now reveals there are new projects in the works.
She tells Loudwire: “There is Evanescence in the future. Not going to go into a ton of detail because I want to take things step by step.
“We’re doing this really cool vinyl box set with all of our albums including pre-Fallen material, which the fans have been asking for forever – and I kind of hate it so I kind of buried it – but now I’m letting them have it, so that’s really cool. We did a new recording of another pre-Fallen song that’s really beautiful. I can’t wait for it to come out.”
Lee adds: “I’m most looking forward to the things we haven’t done yet. I’m not going to tell you exactly what they are, but there’s a couple of songs that are almost just for me.
“One of them is The Change. It’s not our most famous song by any means, it wasn’t even a single and it’s just one of my favourite songs we’ve done as a band and there’s just something about the way I can just release my mind singing it. There’s no lyrics in the bulk of the chorus, I love it; it just makes me feel so inside the music.”
Further release details will be revealed in due course.
Meanwhile, Evanescence have a number of US tour dates scheduled over the coming months.
- Architects recruit Sylosis mainman Josh Middleton
- Watch cello cover of Opeth's Harvest
- Tool fans warned about negative energy
- Gene Simmons to star in Kiss comic spinoff series
Evanescence tour dates 2016⁄2017
Oct 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Oct 30: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK
Nov 01: Austin Moody Theater, TX
Nov 03: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX
Nov 05: Houston Revention Music Center, TX
Nov 06: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA
Nov 09: Mobile Saenger Theatre, LA
Nov 10: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL
Nov 12: Orlando Kink Festival, FL
Nov 13: Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, FL
Nov 15: Fillmore Charlotte, NC
Nov 16: Greenville Peace Concert Hall, SC
Nov 18: Fillmore Silver Spring, MD
Nov 19: Atlantic City Harrah’s Concert Venue, NJ
Nov 22: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ
Nov 23: Huntington Village Paramount, NY
May 03: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL