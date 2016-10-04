Amy Lee: Evanescence has a future

Amy Lee says there will be future releases from Evanescence.

The band went on hiatus after touring for the release of their 2011 self-titled record. During that time, singer Lee gave birth to her son, Jack, and worked on the soundtrack for 2014’s War Story.

Following a run of intimate US shows last November, Lee now reveals there are new projects in the works.

She tells Loudwire: “There is Evanescence in the future. Not going to go into a ton of detail because I want to take things step by step.

“We’re doing this really cool vinyl box set with all of our albums including pre-Fallen material, which the fans have been asking for forever – and I kind of hate it so I kind of buried it – but now I’m letting them have it, so that’s really cool. We did a new recording of another pre-Fallen song that’s really beautiful. I can’t wait for it to come out.”

Lee adds: “I’m most looking forward to the things we haven’t done yet. I’m not going to tell you exactly what they are, but there’s a couple of songs that are almost just for me.

“One of them is The Change. It’s not our most famous song by any means, it wasn’t even a single and it’s just one of my favourite songs we’ve done as a band and there’s just something about the way I can just release my mind singing it. There’s no lyrics in the bulk of the chorus, I love it; it just makes me feel so inside the music.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Evanescence have a number of US tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Oct 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 30: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Nov 01: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 03: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 05: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Nov 06: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 09: Mobile Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 10: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Festival, FL

Nov 13: Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, FL

Nov 15: Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 16: Greenville Peace Concert Hall, SC

Nov 18: Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Nov 19: Atlantic City Harrah’s Concert Venue, NJ

Nov 22: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 23: Huntington Village Paramount, NY

May 03: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

