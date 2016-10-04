Gene Simmons to star in Kiss comic spinoff series

Gene Simmons is to star in his own spinoff comic book mini-series called Kiss: The Demon.

Co-written by Amy Chu and Erik Burnham and illustrated by Eman Cassallos, the title tells the story of three young Kiss fans meeting at a concert and forming their own band – which will ultimately change the fate of the world. It will serve as a prequel to the currently ongoing Kiss #1 comic run and will launch in January next year.

Simmons says: “Kiss has never just been a band. Our comic book history has been long and proud and has spanned decades, and now with Dynamite Entertainment, we intend to go even further.

“When we get a great writer and artist team, we know better than to micro-manage. We stay out of the way.

“Everyone involved wanted to take our personas and do classic Kiss comic books. This will be an adventure the fans will absolutely love.”

Dynamite Entertainment CEO and publisher Nick Barrucci says: “Gene is a rock star in every sense, and an incredible storyteller and showman. I couldn’t think of a better way to expand our line of Kiss comics than to tackle stories of the individual characters.

”The Demon is one of the most iconic characters in music and comics, and a great candidate for the first spinoff series. The fact that we could keep Amy on-board, co-writing with Erik Burnham and joined by our very own Eman Cassallos, helps continue the quality that we’re establishing with the main Kiss series.”

The collection will be previewed in Diamond Comic Distributors’ November 2016 catalogue. It will also be made available on platforms such as Comixology, Dynamite Digital, iVerse, and Dark Horse Digital.

Kiss: The Demon artwork

Kiss: The Demon artwork

Kiss: The Demon artwork

