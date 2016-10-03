Architects recruit Sylosis mainman Josh Middleton

Architects have recruited Sylosis frontman Josh Middleton as a guitarist for their upcoming European tour.

He’s stepping in temporarily in place of Tom Searle, who died in September aged 28 following a three-year battle worth cancer.

And as a result of the move, Sylosis have announced that they’ll take a break from further activities to allow Middleton to help out his friends in Architects.

Sylosis say in a statement: “We wish to inform our fans that Sylosis will be taking a temporary hiatus. Most will know that Josh is close friends with Architects and he will be helping out with guitar duties for their upcoming tours on the All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us cycle.

“With respect to Sylosis fans, the band has decided to take some time off to allow Josh to focus on these commitments.”

They add: “Rest assured, Sylosis will be back with a new record in the future but for now we hope we have your understanding and we’ll see you all soon.”

Architects recently wrapped up shows in Australia – their first without Searle – with the band admitting it would be an “enormous challenge” without the guitarist.

The band will head out on the road in October, with the first date set for Paris on October 15.

Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Oct 17: Antwerp Muziekcentrum Trix, Belgium

Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Oct 23: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Oct 27: Frankfurst Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Bezirk Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Nov 05: Roncade New Age Club, Italy

Nov 06: Roma Planet Live Club, Italy

Nov 07: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 08: Villeurbanne Centre Culturel Oecumenique, France

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 26: Taipei Heart Town Festival, Taiwan

Parkway Drive in tribute to late Architects guitarist Tom Searle