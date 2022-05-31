Amplifier release studio video ahead of new album

UK prog rockers Amplifier have given an update on their upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2017's Trippin' With Dr. Faustus, as well as releasing a video of them in the studio working on new track Levels, which you can watch below.

The new album, the band's seventh full-length studio release, which was originally slated for a May release, will be called Gargantuan, and will now be released later this year.

"We were hoping to have this ready by May, but you know how it goes - one thing leads to another and the whole thing keeps getting bigger and bigger," the band explain. "Anyway - what we can tell you is that the seventh album is aptly called Gargantuan. Here's a clip from recording the track Levels so you can get a sense of what it sounds like."

The band are also releasing a double coloured vinyl reissue for their 2014/15 EPs Residue and Residue 2, which is currently available for pre-order through the band's Rockosmos label.

Pre-order Residue.