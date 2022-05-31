Amplifier release studio video ahead of new album

Amplifier will release their latest studio album Garganutan later this year

UK prog rockers Amplifier have given an update on their upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2017's Trippin' With Dr. Faustus, as well as releasing a video of them in the studio working on new track Levels, which you can watch below.

The new album, the band's seventh full-length studio release, which was originally slated for a May release, will be called Gargantuan, and will now be released later this year.

"We were hoping to have this ready by May, but you know how it goes - one thing leads to another and the whole thing keeps getting bigger and bigger," the band explain. "Anyway - what we can tell you is that the seventh album is aptly called Gargantuan. Here's a clip from recording the track Levels so you can get a sense of what it sounds like."

The band are also releasing a double coloured vinyl reissue for their 2014/15 EPs Residue and Residue 2, which is currently available for pre-order through the band's Rockosmos label.

