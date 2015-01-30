Amplifier add UK dates

Amplifier have confirmed eight shows in addition to their appearance at this year’s Desertfest.

The band play a standalone London show in March then visit Glasgow, Leeds, Wolverhampton, Bristol and Manchester in April before playing on the stage sponsored by Prog at the Jazz Cafe in London. Two final gigs take place in Southampton and Brighton.

The four-piece continue to promote fifth album Mystoria, which was launched last year. They say: “Finally some UK shows – you’ll be getting the whole of Mystoria, plus some less-played classics new and old. Good dirty fun.… see you at the front.”

Support on the official tour dates comes from Black Moth.

Mar 28: London Old Blue Last

Apr 20: Glasgow Ivory Blacks – with Black Moth

Apr 21: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall – with Black Moth

Apr 22: Bristol Exchange – with Black Moth

Apr 23: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms – with Black Moth

Apr 24: Manchester Gorilla – with Black Moth

Apr 25: Desertfest, London Jazz Cafe

Apr 26: Southampton Talking Heads – with Black Moth

Apr 27: Brighton Haunt – with Black Moth