Amorphis premiere video for their brand new track Wrong Direction

Amorphis - Queen Of Time 1. The Bee

2. Message In The Amber

3. Daughter Of Hate

4. The Golden Elk

5. Wrong Direction

6. Heart Of The Giant

7. We Accursed

8. Grain Of Sand

9. Amongst Stars

10. Pyres On The Coast

Amorphis have released a video for their brand new track Wrong Direction.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Queen Of Time, which is set to arrive on May 18 via Nuclear Blast. The Finnish outfit previously shared a lyric video for The Bee.

Lead guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn't have any idea that producer Jens Bogren had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album.

“It's a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present.

“The result is Amorphis as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person he is very similar to us – we share the same kind of weird humour and we all like to work hard.”

Amorphis will head out on tour from next month, with a run of dates across Europe and Japan, followed by shows in North America with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gathering.

Amorphis 2018 tour dates

May 12: Kopervik Karmoygeddon Metal Festival, Norway

Jun 08: Hyvinkää Rockfest, Finland

Jun 09: Tampere South Park Festival, Finland

Jun 13: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan

Jun 14: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan

Jun 21-23: St. Goarshausen RockFels, Denmark

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05-07: Ballenstedt Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Jul 06: Lohja Rantajamit, Finland

Jul 12-14: Balingen Bang Your Head, Germany

Jul 12-15: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 14: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Jul 20: Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival, Finland

Jul 27: Kuopio RockCock, Finland

Jul 28: Oulu Qstock, Finland

Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 08-11: Villena Leyendas del Rock, Spain

Aug 10: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival, Belgium

Sep 07: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Sep 08: Montreal Café Campus, QC

Sep 09: Quebec City Impérial de Québec, QC

Sep 10: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 11: Ft. Wayne Piere's Entertainment Center, IN

Sep 12: Detroit Harpos Concert Theatre, MI

Sep 13: Joliet The Forge, IL

Sep 14: Minneapolis The Cabooze, MN

Sep 15: Winnipeg The Park Theatre, MB

Sep 17: Edmonton The Starlite Room, AB

Sep 18: Calgary Dickens, AB

Sep 19: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Sep 20: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Sep 22: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Sep 23: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Sep 24: West Hollywood Whiskey a Go Go, CA

Sep 25: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA

Sep 26: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Sep 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Sep 28: Salt Lake City Liquid Joe’s, UT

Sep 29: Denver Herman‘s Hideaway, CO

Oct 01: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 02: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Oct 03: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Oct 05: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Oct 06: Lake Park Kelsey Theater, FL

Oct 07: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 09: Louisville Diamond Pub & Billiards, KY

Oct 10: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Oct 11: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 12: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Oct 14: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY