Amorphis announce 2017 North American tour

Amorphis have announced they’ll tour North America next spring with Swallow The Sun next spring.

Both Finnish acts will be joined on select dates by Overkill and Egyptian-themed metal outfit Nile.

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “It’s been a long time since we toured in North America and Canada. To be honest, way too long and at some point we thought we might never be back.

“In show business, things are not that simple, and no matter how much Amorphis would like to tour, or play shows in different territories, usually it just doesn’t make sense. Now it makes sense and we really wanted to make this to happen, after receiving so much positive feedback from US fans.

“As it has been quite a while since the US and Canadian fans have seen us, we will cover a lot of material from the latest Amorphis albums as well as play classics from Tales From The Thousand Lakes and Elegy, which were groundbreaking albums to us and many fans.

“It’s a great pleasure to have our country fellows Swallow The Sun to join the tour as well.There’s plenty of Finnish melancholy on stage and not that many major chords are going to be played. Still we arrive with happy hearts and will rock across US like never before.”

Amorphis released their 12th studio album Under The Red Cloud last year.

Mar 06: Charlotte Fillmore, NC (with Overkill and Nile)

Mar 07: Norfolk NorVa, VA (with Overkill and Nile)

Mar 08: Washington Howard Theatre, DC (with Overkill and Nile)

Mar 09: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY (with Overkill and Nile)

Mar 10: Providence Firehouse 13, RI (with Overkill and Nile)

Mar 12: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Mar 14: New York Stage 48, NY

Mar 15: Ottawa Mavericks, ON

Mar 16: Quebec City Le Cercle, QC

Mar 17: Montreal FouFOunes, QC

Mar 18: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Mar 19: Pittrsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Mar 21: Cleveland Afora Ballroom, OH

Mar 22: Columbus Ac eOf Cups, OH

Mar 23: Louisville Diamond Pub and Billiards, KY

Mar 24: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Mar 25: Cudahy Metal Grill, WI

Mar 26: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Mar 28: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Mar 29: Winnipeg Park Theatre, MN

Mar 30: Regina Exchange, SK

Mar 31: Edmonton Starlite Room, AL

Apr 01: Calgary Dickens, AL

Apr 02: Kelowna Level, BC

Apr 03: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

Apr 04: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 07: West Hollywood Whiskey A Go Go, CA

Apr 08: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Apr 09: Tempe Club Red, AZ

Apr 11: Denver Bluebird THeater, CO

Apr 12: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Apr 14: Dallas Trees, TX

Apr 15: San Antonio Fitzgeralds, TX

Apr 16: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Apr 17: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA

Apr 18: Tampa Orpheum, FL

Apr 19: Orlando Haven, FL

Apr 20: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Apr 21: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Apr 23: Amityville Revolution Bar and Music Hall, NY

