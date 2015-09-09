VIDEO: Amorphis on Finland's high quantity of metal bands

It was recently revealed that Finland has the most metal bands per capita of any country on Earth, so we caught up with Amorphis to see if they have an idea as to why…

In the video below, Amorphis give their thoughts on why kids are now opting to pick up a guitar instead of a hockey stick in Finland. Could it be that the country has produced some seriously successful bands over the past 20 years? Could shredding be the only thing to keep you warm in the cold climate? We’re not sure, but watch the video below for Amorphis’ take on the matter…

Amorphis’ new album Under The Red Cloud is out now via Nuclear Blast.