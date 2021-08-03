Amon Tobin streams new solo track Rise To Ashes

Brazilian electronic musician, composer and producer Amon Tobin has announced that he will release a brand new solo album, How Do You Live, through his Nomark imprint on September 24.

The new album, Tobin' tenth as a solo artist, arrives 25-years after his debut Bricolage, although musically he's moved on from the jazzy trip hop of the debut. It's also Tobin's first new solo album since he launched his Nomark label with the Fear In A Handful Of Dust and its sister album, Long Stories, in 2019. You can listen to a brand new track, Rise To Ashes below.

It's been a busy year for Tobin thus far, who released his prog-leaning West Coast Love Stories album under the Stone Giants monicker earlier this year. He also dabbles with psychedelia under the name Figueroa and dark ambient electronica as Only Child Tyrant.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for How Do You Live below.

Pre-order How Do You Live.

(Image credit: NoMark Records)

Amon Tobin: How Do You Live

1. How Do You Live

2. Rise To Ashes

3. Sweet Inertia (feat. Figueroa)

4. Phaedra

5. In a Valley Stood the Sun

6. This Living Hand

7. Button Down Fashion Bow

8. Now Future

9. Black As The Sun

10. All Things Burn