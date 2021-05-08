Amon Tobin announces new Stone Giants project

Brazilian electronic musician, composer and producer Amon Tobin has announced a new musical project, Stone Giants. They will release their debut album West Coast Love Stories, on July 2 through Tobin's Nomark label.

The new album is preceded by a single release of the album's title track which you can listen to below. Stone Giants celebrates the relationship between voice and machine from an altogether different perspective - humans and electronics pooling resources to explore themes of love and being none the wiser for it.

West Coast Love Stories celebrates the powerful, funny, frustrating emotion that love is, in all it’s hopeful and damned glory. To that Tobin adds, “Being exposed feels important when love stories are involved. After all, we need to risk making fools of ourselves if we’re to connect in any meaningful way.”

"There’s nothing more cowardly than being cynical about love. Sneering from a safe distance at foolish aspirations destined for failure. Brazen lovers face plant into inevitable despair but only after experiencing the best life has to offer. The trade off is up for debate but in this song I try to capture what it feels like to be truly invested in a moment with someone.”

Musically West Coast Love Stories there are also sparks of krautrock and surf rock filtered through Amon’s singular electronic composition. A range of influences can also be heard, from Brian Wilson, Laurie Anderson, Elliot Smith, Kraftwerk, Simon & Garfunkel, and Soft Machine.

“There are no side projects on Nomark, Tobin adds. "Everything continues to develop in parallel and everything has its own identity, but it also cross pollinates and one thing informs the other. Each one is as vital to me as the other. Nomark is every ounce of my creative energy given freedom to explore disparate passions deeply and over time. Each alias is cocooned for between 6-10 years before it’s grown enough to release. This last alias, Stone Giants is a milestone because now we all turn forwards and develop in tandem.”

Pre-order West Coast Love Stories.

(Image credit: JrKorpa)

Stone Giants: West Coast Love Stories

1. West Coast Love Stories

2. Metropole

3. A Year To The Day

4. Best Be Sure (Feat. Figueroa)

5. A Well Run Road

6. Stinson Beach

7. Fairweather

8. The Girl With The Great Ideas (That I Steal)

9. Dad’s Big Camping Trip

10. All Of The Pillows