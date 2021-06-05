Amon Tobin's Stone Giants releases A Year To The Day

Stone Giants – the new project from electronic musician Amon Tobin – have released A Year To The Day. It's the third and final single from their debut album West Coast Love Stories, which is out on July 2 through Tobin's Nomark label.

Says Tobin of the song's theme, "Your phone cheerfully recalls where you were this time last year. What executive committee decided it would be a good idea to have moments from your past randomly intrude on your present day? Memories you’ve either, carefully compartmentalised or buried so safe and deep you daren’t scroll through your photo history. Now at any moment you can be ambushed by an algorithmically generated montage of your most fragile memories set to music. It’s like an AI Psy-Op designed to send us into some kind of spiralling despair.”

Stone Giants celebrates the relationship between voice and machine from an altogether different perspective - humans and electronics pooling resources to explore themes of love and being none the wiser for it.

West Coast Love Stories celebrates the powerful, funny, frustrating emotion that love is, in all it’s hopeful and damned glory. To that Tobin adds, “Being exposed feels important when love stories are involved. After all, we need to risk making fools of ourselves if we’re to connect in any meaningful way.”

Stream A Year To The Day below.