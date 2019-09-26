Amon Amarth issue call to arms in new video for Shield Wall

Amon Amarth have released a video for their new single Shield Wall.

It’s the latest track taken from their latest studio album Berserker, which launched in May this year.

The video was directed by Phil Wallis and produced by Alexander Milas from Twin V Ltd – the same team behind Amon Amarth documentary The Pursuit of Vikings.

A statement on the video explains: “The aim of Shield Wall was to produce a historically accurate portrayal of the battlefield tactics that Vikings were known and also notorious for.

“Working closely with noted Viking scholar and battle re-enactor Igor Górewicz of the Triglav and Jomsborg Vikings, the video was shot on location in Wolin, Poland – the site of the annual Festival Of Slavs & Vikings – and features extras from the world’s foremost Viking reenactment groups.”

Watch the video below.

Amon Amarth are currently on tour across North America in support of Berserker and will return to Europe in November and December for further dates with Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy.