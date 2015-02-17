American Head Charge ink deal with Napalm

American Head Charge have signed a deal with Napalm Records and will release their long-awaited new album this year.

Recorded at Third Sky Studio in Kentucky with Ugly Kid Joe and Slipknot producer Dave Forman, Tango Umbrella will be the band’s fourth album and first since 2005’s The Feeding. It will be out later this year, with no firm date yet announced.

It was recorded thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign last year.

The band say: “American Head Charge are extremely excited to announce our signing with Napalm Records for the 2015 release of our new album, Tango Umbrella.

“We’d like to thank all the fans, friends and family who contributed to make the recording process possible. We’re very proud to be delivering a DIY record to you all.

“Working with Napalm will allow us a much broader reach for promoting and distributing the record and let us focus on what we love and do best – making music and playing shows. We look forward to 2015 being a very busy and productive year, and we thank you all again for your continued and fanatic support.”

Sebastian Muench, an A&R representative for Austrian label Napalm, adds: “Having lived in upstate New York for a couple years, I was right there when epic albums like The War of Art and The Feeding were released and the incredible effect they had on the music world back then

“Napalm is determined and pumped to release a new American Head Charge album after almost a decade of hibernation. And I can tell you the new songs will blow your mind.”