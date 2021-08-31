Amazon slash the price of the Echo Studio and Echo Dot in their End Of Summer Sale

Amazon are currently holding their End Of Summer Sale and they’ve knocked wads of cash off some of their most popular items – and if you’re searching for a new speaker, then we have great news as the shopping giant has turned up the volume by slashing the price on their Echo Studio and Echo Dot devices.

The Amazon Echo Studio – which is at no.1 in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers – is down from £189.99 to £159.99, while the ever dependable Amazon Echo Dot has been reduced from £49.99 to £29.99.

Amazon Echo Studio: Was £189.99 , now £159.99

The Amazon Echo Studio is top of our loudest Bluetooth speakers guide with good reason – it's an absolute beast of a speaker. It'll pump out your tunes at hair-raising volumes and has full Alexa support.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99 , now £29.99

The Amazon Echo Dot is pretty much an essential bit of kit for your home. Thanks to Alexa, not only will it play your favourite music when you ask it to, but you can also call up the latest news headlines and more.View Deal

The best speakers for your home: Overhaul your system

The loudest headphones on the planet: You want volume? You got it

The Amazon Echo Studio is a beast of a speaker and can throw out slabs of sonic bliss up to 90dB. And if you’re looking for a bit more than pure power, then it’s worth noting that the Echo Studio can be fully controlled with Alexa and can hook up with a whole host of other smart home devices, making it a rather neat and versatile bit of kit.

While the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) won’t shake your foundations quite like the Echo Studio, it shouldn’t be overlooked – especially at this price. It’s available in Glacier White, Charcoal and Twilight Blue and will give you access to your music, podcasts, news reports, weather forecasts and much more all through the power of your voice.

The Amazon End Of Summer Sale runs until September 3.