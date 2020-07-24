Amazon Prime Day 2020: the latest news on Amazon’s monster Prime Day sale

Everyone loves a bargain, and no one does a sale better than Amazon. During Amazon Prime Day last year, over 175 million items were sold to bargain-hungry humans. Amongst that haul was music-friendly gear like Apple Airpods and headphones, to booze and vinyl.

With Coronavirus still causing havoc, the usual July slot for Prime Day was, understandably, postponed, but we’ve now caught wind that Amazon is eyeing up new dates in October. Whenever it happens, you can rest assured you’ll be able to get your hands on cut-price music clobber.

This page is your place to find the very latest Prime Day 2020 news, dates and the most up-to-date Prime Day music deals.

When is Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day is usually a July event. Last year it ran from July 15 to 16 (eagle-eyed readers will have spotted that Prime ‘Day’ is actually a 2-day event), offering 48-hours of mega deals, sales and discounts.

So, how will 2020 be different? Well, obviously nothing is going to happen in July, and Amazon recently issued a statement confirming this: "This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year."

A recent Business Insider report highlighted leaked emails that had been sent from Amazon to third-party retailers gearing them up for an October date. This has added fuel to suspicions that early October could be the most likely period for Amazon Prime Day 2020. With Prime Day typically happening on a Monday and Tuesday, we’re putting our money on Monday 5 October as the start date – any later and we’re getting perilously close to Black Friday in November.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

The short answer is yes. In order to take advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals you need to be a Prime subscriber. While we’re not condoning this behaviour, we've heard that you can sign up for a free trial nearer the event, bag all the bargains you can handle, then cancel once you’re satiated. But you didn’t hear that from us...

Amazon Prime Members get faster delivery of orders, exclusive deals and access to Prime Video, so if you’re a regular shopper, it could be worth signing up anyway.

As of right now, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription will cost you £7.99/$12.99 (which can be cancelled at any time) and a yearly option is £79/$119.

But it's worth noting that not all the action takes places on Amazon, with plenty of non-Amazon retailers slashing prices and making the most of the buzz surrounding Prime Day. You might not needed that Prime membership after all.

Will there be many Prime Day deals for music fans?

If you’re a music fan (if not, you've clearly landed on Louder in error) then there will be countless deals to sink your teeth into. Whether you’re after a new pair of budget wireless headphones , you’re planning on upgrading your turntable , stocking up on vinyl or you’ve got your eyes on a new smart speaker, it’s definitely worth putting some budget aside for a bargain once Prime Day comes around.

Amazon devices sell super well around Prime Day, so if you’re in the market for an Amazon Echo Studio – our pick for the best smart speaker right now – then you’ll be likely to find the best prices come Prime Day.

One of last year's deal highlights was a monster discount applied to the Guns N' Roses Locked N’ Loaded box set so we're excited to check out the best Prime Day vinyl deals for 2020, too.

Last year’s best Prime Day deals

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones £199.95 , now £109.95

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain the travellers's favourite, and at this price they were an absolute steal on Prime Day.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphones: £450 now £225

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was £249.95, now £142.99

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Was £169.99, now £104.97

B&O Beoplay A1 Portable Speaker Was £230, now £134.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug £64.98 , now £31.99

Sony PSHX500 Turntable: £400 £278

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack: was £36.00, now £18.99

Jack Daniel's 150th Anniversary edition £149.99 , now £79.99

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi + Cellular 256GB: £1,269 £1,110

If you wanted a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity, this was a pretty sweet deal, serving up a tasty 13% saving.

Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Speaker: was $299.99, now $184

