Trio of rock, funk and punk guitarists team up with Til for new range of online lessons

By
published

Snarky Puppy’s Bob Lanzetti, Bikini Kill’s Sara Landeau and rock veteran Ben Mauro join Til’s ever-expanding roster of artists

A photo showcasing online guitar lessons platform Til. The image shows a woman providing a guitar lesson on a tablet, with a secondary image showing the Til interface on a phone screen.
Til provides group and one-to-one guitar lessons with professionals from around the world (Image credit: Til)

Online guitar lesson platform Til has revealed they’ve added a trio of artists from the worlds of rock, funk and punk to their roster.

Til, who provide tutors from around the world for group video lessons or one-on-one sessions, have joined forces with Grammy winner Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Puppy, punk pioneer Sara Landeau of Bikini Kill, and rock veteran Ben Mauro, who’s performed with artists including Cher.

The trio join Til’s growing roster of guitarist that includes touring musicians, award winners and university professors who teach you new techniques through interactive masterclasses.

Til founder Matthew Rudin explains: “We're removing the barriers between top-tier musicians and aspiring guitarists.

“Whether you want to master funk fusion with a Grammy winner or learn punk rock from someone who's toured with Bikini Kill, that connection is now just a click away."

Rudin adds: “These aren't your typical one-sized-fits-all tutorials - this is direct access to musicians who've played for millions - and they're here to help you reach your goals.”

Til’s group lessons start at $30 an hour, while one-to-one sessions are from $40. There are lessons aimed at beginners, intermediate players and advanced musicians, covering everything from acoustic and classical styles, to rock, jazz and blues.

For more information, check out Til’s official website and you can also read a review of Til over at our sister site Guitar World.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.

More about louder
Jamie Campbell Bower and Sleep Token

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower shares gorgeous cover of Sleep Token’s Euclid
Sam Fender performing live in 2023

“The music industry is 80 percent, 90 percent kids who are privately educated”: Sam Fender says music is “rigged” against working class
Jamie Campbell Bower and Sleep Token

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower shares gorgeous cover of Sleep Token’s Euclid
See more latest