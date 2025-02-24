Trio of rock, funk and punk guitarists team up with Til for new range of online lessons

Til provides group and one-to-one guitar lessons with professionals from around the world

Online guitar lesson platform Til has revealed they’ve added a trio of artists from the worlds of rock, funk and punk to their roster.

Til, who provide tutors from around the world for group video lessons or one-on-one sessions, have joined forces with Grammy winner Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Puppy, punk pioneer Sara Landeau of Bikini Kill, and rock veteran Ben Mauro, who’s performed with artists including Cher.

The trio join Til’s growing roster of guitarist that includes touring musicians, award winners and university professors who teach you new techniques through interactive masterclasses.

Til founder Matthew Rudin explains: “We're removing the barriers between top-tier musicians and aspiring guitarists.

“Whether you want to master funk fusion with a Grammy winner or learn punk rock from someone who's toured with Bikini Kill, that connection is now just a click away."

Rudin adds: “These aren't your typical one-sized-fits-all tutorials - this is direct access to musicians who've played for millions - and they're here to help you reach your goals.”

Til’s group lessons start at $30 an hour, while one-to-one sessions are from $40. There are lessons aimed at beginners, intermediate players and advanced musicians, covering everything from acoustic and classical styles, to rock, jazz and blues.

For more information, check out Til’s official website and you can also read a review of Til over at our sister site Guitar World.