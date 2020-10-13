Amazon Prime Day 2020: “Alexa, show me the best deals on the Echo Studio”

The Amazon Prime Day deals are continuing to come in – and we’ve just spotted some bargains on the excellent Echo Studio smart speaker.

The Echo Studio offers plenty of bang for the buck, with fabulous sound quality, Alexa voice activation and – if you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited - access to a whopping 50 million songs.

And as Amazon Echo products always tend to fly off the proverbial shelves quickly over Prime Day, it could be worth getting in now before they disappear faster than a Dragonforce solo.

In the UK, you can pick one of these smart speakers up right now for just £139.99 – that’s a sizeable saving of £50 on the £189.99 RRP. You can also pair your Echo Studio with a Philips Hue bulb for £159.99. Considering you’d usually pay £239.98 for the privilege, we think that’s a top deal.

In the US, the Echo Studio is down from $199.99 to $149.99, while the you can grab the device along with two Philips Hue bulbs for $149.99 rather the the usual $229.96. That’s a price that lights up the ‘Big Bargain’ sign here at Louder.

If you’re looking for even more deals, we have something for you here at Louder. Everything from Prime Day headphones deals and savings on Apple Airpods, through to Bluetooth speaker deals, turntables deals, vinyl and even whisky.

Echo Studio + Philips Hue bulb: £239.99 , now £159.99

What’s better than flicking through and enjoying 50 million songs on your Echo Studio smart speaker? Doing it from your sofa with the ambient glow of a Philips Hue bulb. All Echo devices are worth checking out, but this deal is hard to ignore.View Deal

Echo Studio + Two Philips Hue bulb: $229.96 , now $149.99,

This US only deal is similar to the above UK offer - except you get two Philips Hue bulbs thrown into the mix. Expect big sound that will fill even the largest room in your house.View Deal

