Alter Bridge stream new track The Other Side

Alter Bridge have released another track from their upcoming fifth album.
The Other Side, which can be streamed below, is taken from the band’s new album The Last Hero, which is released on October 7 via Napalm Records and is available for pre-order now.
Alter Bridge previously made Poison In Your Veins available to stream.
The TeamRock+ review of The Last Hero reads: “What really sets them apart from their radio rock peers is the ying and yang of two exceptional talents fighting for space.
“Where the range, tone and richness of Myles Kennedy’s vocals could make even the flattest meat’n’potato rock song soar, here he has to compete with guitarist Mark Tremonti’s never-ending arsenal of gut-punching precision riffs and wildly inventive solos for top billing.”
The band commence a European tour on November 4. Their track My Champion is included on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of Classic Rock.
Alter Bridge The Last Hero tracklist
- Show Me A Leader
- The Writing On The Wall
- The Other Side
- My Champion
- Poison In Your Veins
- Cradle To The Grave
- Losing Patience
- This Side Of Fate
- You Will Be Remembered
- Crows On A Wire
- Twilight
- Island Of Fools
- The Last Hero
Alter Bridge tour dates 2016
Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC
Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK
With Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark with Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland