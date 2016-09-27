Listen to Alter Bridge track Poison In Your Veins

Alter Bridge have released their track Poison In Your Veins from upcoming album The Last Hero.

The follow-up to 2013’s Fortress arrives on October 7 via Napalm Records and it’s available for pre-order now.

Frontman Myles Kennedy said last week that he didn’t believe musicians could be real heroes, adding: “That’s a term for someone more special.

“As far as trying to be a positive role model or hopefully inspiring people in some way, I don’t take that lightly and try to do the best I can. You can never phone it in because you’ve been given a gift and an opportunity – not only create music but perform it all over the world.

“There’s a responsibility to not let people down and be the best you can. Hopefully, the people listening will pay it forward if they’re inspired – continue that musical passing of the torch.”

The band commence a European tour on November 4. Their track My Champion is included on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of Classic Rock.

Alter Bridge The Last Hero tracklist

Show Me A Leader The Writing On The Wall The Other Side My Champion Poison In Your Veins Cradle To The Grave Losing Patience This Side Of Fate You Will Be Remembered Crows On A Wire Twilight Island Of Fools The Last Hero

Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK

With Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark with Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

