Listen to Alter Bridge track Poison In Your Veins

Alter Bridge have released their track Poison In Your Veins from upcoming album The Last Hero.
The follow-up to 2013’s Fortress arrives on October 7 via Napalm Records and it’s available for pre-order now.
Frontman Myles Kennedy said last week that he didn’t believe musicians could be real heroes, adding: “That’s a term for someone more special.
“As far as trying to be a positive role model or hopefully inspiring people in some way, I don’t take that lightly and try to do the best I can. You can never phone it in because you’ve been given a gift and an opportunity – not only create music but perform it all over the world.
“There’s a responsibility to not let people down and be the best you can. Hopefully, the people listening will pay it forward if they’re inspired – continue that musical passing of the torch.”
The band commence a European tour on November 4. Their track My Champion is included on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of Classic Rock.
Alter Bridge The Last Hero tracklist
- Show Me A Leader
- The Writing On The Wall
- The Other Side
- My Champion
- Poison In Your Veins
- Cradle To The Grave
- Losing Patience
- This Side Of Fate
- You Will Be Remembered
- Crows On A Wire
- Twilight
- Island Of Fools
- The Last Hero
Alter Bridge tour dates 2016
Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN
Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC
Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK
With Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark with Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland