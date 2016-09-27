Trending

Listen to Alter Bridge track Poison In Your Veins

  

Alter Bridge release Poison In Your Veins from upcoming album The Last Hero, out next month

Alter Bridge have released their track Poison In Your Veins from upcoming album The Last Hero.

The follow-up to 2013’s Fortress arrives on October 7 via Napalm Records and it’s available for pre-order now.

Frontman Myles Kennedy said last week that he didn’t believe musicians could be real heroes, adding: “That’s a term for someone more special.

“As far as trying to be a positive role model or hopefully inspiring people in some way, I don’t take that lightly and try to do the best I can. You can never phone it in because you’ve been given a gift and an opportunity – not only create music but perform it all over the world.

“There’s a responsibility to not let people down and be the best you can. Hopefully, the people listening will pay it forward if they’re inspired – continue that musical passing of the torch.”

The band commence a European tour on November 4. Their track My Champion is included on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of Classic Rock.

Alter Bridge The Last Hero tracklist

  1. Show Me A Leader
  2. The Writing On The Wall
  3. The Other Side
  4. My Champion
  5. Poison In Your Veins
  6. Cradle To The Grave
  7. Losing Patience
  8. This Side Of Fate
  9. You Will Be Remembered
  10. Crows On A Wire
  11. Twilight
  12. Island Of Fools
  13. The Last Hero

Alter Bridge tour dates 2016

Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN
Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC
Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK

With Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark with Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

