Alter Bridge release video of stirring live version of The End Is Here

Alter Bridge have released a clip of their performance of The End Is Here.

It’s the latest video taken from the band’s upcoming package Live At The Royal Albert Hall, which will launch on September 7 via Napalm Records on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl, with a portion of proceeds from sales going to the Future Song Foundation.

The band hit the stage at the iconic London venue with the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra, led by conductor Simon Dobson, in October 2017.

Guitarist Mark Tremonti said: “We thought we would go into rehearsals and play through this set multiple times each day – but we only really got through it once.”

Frontman Myles Kennedy added: “When I looked out and saw a lot of familiar faces, people we’d seen from all over the world, it felt like we were just going in to play a show in front of our family.”

Alter Bridge previously shared a trailer for the live package, along with Addicted To Pain and Words Darker Than Their Wings.

Live At The Royal Albert Hall is available for pre-order. Details can be found below.

Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

1. Slip To The Void

2. Addicted To Pain

3. Before Tomorrow Comes

4. The Writing On The Wall

5. Cry Of Achilles

6. In Loving Memory

7. Fortress

8. Ties That Bind

9. The Other Side

10. Brand New Start

11. Ghost Of Days Gone By

12. The Last Hero

13. The End Is Here

14. Words Darker Than Their Wings

15. Waters Rising

16. Lover

17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You

18. This Side Of Fate

19. Broken Wings

20. Blackbird

21. Open Your Eyes