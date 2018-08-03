Alter Bridge share spellbinding rare performance of Words Darker Than Their Wings

Alter Bridge have released footage of their first ever live performance of 2010 track Words Darker Than Their Wings.

It was captured during the band’s two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October last year where they played with the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra and will feature on the band’s upcoming live album.

It’s set to arrive on September 7 on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl, with a portion of proceeds from sales going to the Future Song Foundation.

The track sees Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti share vocal duties, with Tremonti saying: “Words Darker Than Their Wings was a song that we never played before ever and it’s been one of our favourites, especially me and drummer Scott Phillips.

“That’s been one of our top three Alter Bridge songs since we wrote it and it’s just one of those songs that we have been trying to play live and Myles is always kind of pushing back about it.

“Finally, with this orchestra, Myles said this is the perfect time to do it. We did and it was the biggest reaction of both nights.”

The band previously released a trailer for Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall along with Addicted To Pain.

Find pre-order details below.

Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

1. Slip To The Void

2. Addicted To Pain

3. Before Tomorrow Comes

4. The Writing On The Wall

5. Cry Of Achilles

6. In Loving Memory

7. Fortress

8. Ties That Bind

9. The Other Side

10. Brand New Start

11. Ghost Of Days Gone By

12. The Last Hero

13. The End Is Here

14. Words Darker Than Their Wings

15. Waters Rising

16. Lover

17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You

18. This Side Of Fate

19. Broken Wings

20. Blackbird

21. Open Your Eyes