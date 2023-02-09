Alter Bridge announce May US tour dates with Sevendust

Alter Bridge have announced a run of US tour dates with Sevendust for May.

The band are currently on the road across the United States to promote their seventh album Pawns & Kings, which was released in October of last year.

The current run of dates extends into early April and includes support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH. They're also joined by Red and Pistols At Dawn, while Sevendust will take over support duties for the May dates, excluding Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina on May 13.

Alter Bridge are also on the bill for Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival on May 20.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday, February 10, via the band's website. The full list of dates can be viewed below.

Sevendust released their 13th album Blood & Stone in 2020.

You wanted more…. You got more!💀#AlterBridge & Sevendust tickets + VIP presale at 10AM CST using the presale code BLACKBIRD! General on sale is Friday at 10AM local.Tickets/VIP Experiences: https://t.co/jZRbQG8WPb pic.twitter.com/BmIfWhVTvjFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Feb 08: Boston Roadrunner, MA *

Feb 10: Waterloo The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino, NY *

Feb 11: Toronto History, ON *

Feb 14: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI *

Feb 15: Indianapolis Old National Centre - Murat Theatre, IN *

Feb 17: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN *

Feb 18: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL *

Mar 10: Quapaw Downstream Casino Resort, OK *

Mar 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO *

Mar 14: Chesterfield The Factory, MO *

Mah 15: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK *

Mar 17: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX *

Mar 18: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX *

Mar 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO *

Mar 21: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT *

Mar 23: Seattle The Paramount, WA *

Mar 25: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA *

Mar 26: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA *

Mar 28: Anaheim House of Blues, CA *

Mar 29: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ *

Mar 31: Reno Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall, NV *

Apr 01: Highland Yaamava Casino, CA *

May 06 : Greensboro Piedmont Hall, NC +

May 07: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC +

May 09: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC +

May 11: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY +

May 13: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee, NC

May 14: Chattanooga The Signal, TN +

May 16: Pensacola Saenger Theatre, FL +

May 17: New Orleans The Fillmore, LA +

May 19: Dothan The Plant, AL +

May 20: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

* With Mammoth WVH

+ With Sevendust

