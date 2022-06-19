Sevendust have decided when to break up

Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose has revealed the band have decided to break up, and they know exactly when it’s going to happen.

They’re about to start recording a new album, but after nearly three decades, Rose said physical exertion had taken a heavy toll on the members, not least himself.

He told Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show: “Me and the rest of the guys are going to Kansas to rehearse and work on the rest of these songs, and then, I think, the 10th or the 11th of July, we move into the studio for six, seven or however many weeks it'll take.”

Another run of tour dates are planned for afterwards, he added, with shows connected to the next album due to take place in 2023. “There’s not gonna be many left – I’ll just tell you that,” he stated.

“I can just tell you that we’re not gonna be around, full-fledged, forever, that’s for sure. The band has discussed, like, ‘When’s the end date?’”

Rose argued they’d “done it long enough” and reported: “I’ve personally been to the doctor six straight days. I'm going for an MRI tomorrow. It’s breaking down. It’s 26 years of beating the fuck out of yourself – it’s all good until it's not.”

He said it was possible that Sevendust would regroup on occasion after the split, but they’d never return at full force. “Somehow or another we've kept it together enough to be able to still do it at a respectable level. But it's gonna happen.

“I would be lying to you if I told you I didn’t know when. It is gonna happen. But we’re not saying anything.”

Sevendust’s released latest album Blood & Stone in 2020. Their next tour commences in September in the US.