Sevendust have decided when to break up

By ( ) published

Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose says they know when they’re going to quit

sevendust
(Image credit: Rise Records)

Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose has revealed the band have decided to break up, and they know exactly when it’s going to happen.

They’re about to start recording a new album, but after nearly three decades, Rose said physical exertion had taken a heavy toll on the members, not least himself.

He told Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show: “Me and the rest of the guys are going to Kansas to rehearse and work on the rest of these songs, and then, I think, the 10th or the 11th of July, we move into the studio for six, seven or however many weeks it'll take.”

Another run of tour dates are planned for afterwards, he added, with shows connected to the next album due to take place in 2023. “There’s not gonna be many left – I’ll just tell you that,” he stated. 

“I can just tell you that we’re not gonna be around, full-fledged, forever, that’s for sure. The band has discussed, like, ‘When’s the end date?’”

Rose argued they’d “done it long enough” and reported: “I’ve personally been to the doctor six straight days. I'm going for an MRI tomorrow. It’s breaking down. It’s 26 years of beating the fuck out of yourself – it’s all good until it's not.”

He said it was possible that Sevendust would regroup on occasion after the split, but they’d never return at full force. “Somehow or another we've kept it together enough to be able to still do it at a respectable level. But it's gonna happen.

“I would be lying to you if I told you I didn’t know when. It is gonna happen. But we’re not saying anything.”

Sevendust’s released latest album Blood & Stone in 2020. Their next tour commences in September in the US.

Martin Kielty

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band (opens in new tab), a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories (opens in new tab) about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.