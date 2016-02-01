Almanac detail debut album Tsar

Almanac have released details of their debut album and issued a promo video for Self Blinded Eyes.

The track appears on upcoming album Tsar, released on March 18 via Nuclear Blast.

Almanac is masterminded by former Rage guitarist and producer Victor Smolski and the band combine traditional metal with classical music, world music and elements of Russian folklore.

Singer David Readman says: “When I was first asked by Victor to join the band I felt very honoured to be a part of a new great band. I have to admit I was very uncertain where we would go musically, and this was my feeling even as I entered the studio a few weeks ago.

“As soon as we started to record it was very clear to me that this would be a great collaboration of musicians creating a masterpiece.

“The whole experience from the first pre-production recording in my home studio and writing lyrics, to finally getting the real emotion on tape was an evolution.

“Some records are difficult to make, but this was just easy.”

The lineup is completed by additional vocalists Andy B Franck and Jeannette Marchewka, bassist Armin Alic, drummer Michael Kolar and keyboard player Enric Garcia. Tsar is available for pre-order.

ALMANAC TSAR TRACKLIST