Allen and Lande drop clip for Down The Mountain

Russell Allen and Jorne Lande have released a lyric video for their track Down From The Mountain.

The song is taken from the duo’s fourth collaborative album The Great Divide, which was released on October 17.

Allen, of Symphony X and Adrenaline Mob, and the Masterplan and Yngwie Malmsteen’s Lande teamed up with ex-Stratovarius man Timo Tolkki, who played all instruments on the new album except drums, which were provided by Jami Huovinen.

They previously released a lyric video for Lady Of Winter.

The Great Divide tracklist