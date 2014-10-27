All Time Low to star in film with Meg Ryan

All Time Low are set to star in a movie about a teenager who is obsessed with the band's music.

Fan Girl is due out next year and stars Kiernan Shipka, Kara Hayward and Meg Ryan, as well as the members of All Time Low.

The teen comedy’s plot centres on a 15-year-old girl who lives for making movies and idolising her favorite band. She is given only a few days to complete a final film project and comes up with an idea that could bring her two passions together.

The movie wrapped up filming in September, according to Meg Ryan’s Facebook page.

All Time Low will record their performance at Wembley Arena in March next year for a DVD release.