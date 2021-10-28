All Time Low support bands withdraw from tour amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing, Nowhere will no longer be supporting All Time Low on the remaining dates of their North American tour.

The move was made in the wake of allegations made against All Time Low which claimed the band engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour and sexual misconduct with female underage fans.

The tour, which began earlier this month, was scheduled to continue until November 12. Now, instead of performing as special guests for the Maryland group, Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing, Nowhere are set to embark on a run of joint headline shows. Kicking off today (Oct 28), the run will see the pair of bands perform in Chicago, Cleveland, Syracuse, Amityville and Cambridge.

The first allegation made against All Time Low emerged earlier this month when a woman posted a video on TikTok describing the inappropriate behaviour she encountered at 13 years of age, when a famous pop punk band invited her onto their tour bus. She describes that the unnamed group tried “to take my bra off for their nasty collection” and that they “offered me beers”. The video, although now deleted, quickly went viral and saw users connecting details of her story with All Time Low within the comments.

It was followed by a number of other claims shared via an anonymous Twitter account.

Since the allegations, All Time Low have issued a statement describing the claims as "absolutely and unequivocally false".

“When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behaviour within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name.

“We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie and in doing so robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice. We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our show and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe.”

We will no longer be performing on the remainder of All Time Low’s fall tour dates. We will be playing these dates below with @nothingnowhere in a few days. We look forward to seeing you all very soon. pic.twitter.com/wdnPPsWssXOctober 27, 2021 See more