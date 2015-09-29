All Time Low share Fan Girl movie trailer

A trailer for a film starring All Time Low has been released.

Fan Girl also stars Meg Ryan, Kiernan Shipka and Kara Hayward. The teen comedy’s plot centres on a 15-year-old girl who lives for making movies and idolising her favourite band.

She is given only a few days to complete a final film project and comes up with an idea that could bring her two passions together.

All Time Low tweeted the trailer, saying it will premiere in the US on October 3 via ABC.

The band return to the UK for a run of dates in February next year.